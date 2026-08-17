Indiana activates disaster relief funds as storm recovery continues

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Gov. Mike Braun has activated Indiana’s State Disaster Relief Fund as communities across the state continue recovering from severe storms and flooding.

The fund will provide up to $5,000 in emergency aid grants to eligible Hoosiers who need assistance while displaced from their homes. The money can be used for basic needs such as food and clothing.

Hoosiers seeking assistance can call 211 for more information.

The state also is providing temporary housing grants to eligible residents who have been displaced. The grants can help cover temporary accommodations such as hotels and apartments.

Indiana public safety agencies, including the Indiana National Guard, Indiana State Police, Department of Correction and Department of Natural Resources, remain involved in emergency response operations.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Indiana Department of Homeland Security are conducting damage assessments in counties affected by the storms and flooding. Some areas in central and east-central Indiana remain in the response phase, while others are beginning to transition to recovery.

The state is collecting damage reports through Indiana 211 to help prioritize assessments and determine recovery needs.

Braun also activated emergency SNAP benefit replacements for eligible recipients who lost food because of storm damage or power outages. Residents must submit an affidavit within 10 days of the event, and the loss must be verified.

The Indiana Department of Insurance and the Office of the Attorney General are also helping residents understand insurance coverage and avoid disaster-related scams.

Last week, Braun requested and received a presidential emergency declaration for Indiana counties affected by the disaster. The declaration allows the state to seek federal assistance through FEMA for certain emergency protective measures.

Braun said he plans to submit a request for a Major Disaster Declaration within the next two days. If approved, the declaration would make additional federal resources available for recovery efforts.