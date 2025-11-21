Ohio Prison Officials Uncover Drug-Soaked Books Scheme

TOLEDO, OH (WOWO) A Maumee man has been sentenced to nearly twelve years in federal prison after admitting he mailed books soaked in synthetic drugs to inmates at an Ohio correctional facility.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio, 30-year-old Austin Siebert received a 140-month federal sentence and four years of supervised release. U.S. District Judge Donald Nugent imposed the sentence Tuesday in Cleveland.

Siebert pleaded guilty in August to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine according to WTOL.

The investigation began when officials at Grafton Correctional Institution discovered that Siebert had been in regular contact with several inmates and had mailed books to them. Prison staff intercepted multiple packages and sent them to a forensic lab, where testing confirmed the books contained synthetic cannabinoids, including 5-Fluoro-ADB and MDMB-4en-PINACA.

Federal agents later executed a search warrant at Siebert’s home in Maumee. Investigators reported finding:

A paperback book suspected of being soaked with narcotics

A loaded .380 Bersa Thunder pistol

Multiple bags of suspected drugs in pill and powder form

A book-binding machine

Mailing labels and other packaging materials

Siebert’s criminal history includes a 2018 conviction for aggravated drug trafficking and a 2021 robbery conviction.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, with assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and Grafton Correctional Institution. Assistant U.S. Attorney Segev Phillips prosecuted the case.