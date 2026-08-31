Angola Named Indiana’s Most Charming Small Town by AFAR

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOWO) — Angola has been named Indiana’s most charming small town by travel publication AFAR.

The publication highlighted Angola’s proximity to several popular outdoor destinations, including Crooked Lake, Lake James and Pokagon State Park, all within about a 15-minute drive.

AFAR described the area as a destination for kayaking and fishing and said Trine University helps drive a strong social scene in the community.

The publication also recommended exploring the antique shops along historic Maumee Street or stopping at Buck Lake Bar & Grill for burgers, wings and a drink.

Angola was included among a list of the most charming small towns in each state. Other towns recognized include Frankenmuth, Michigan; Galena, Illinois; Sanibel, Florida; and Taos, New Mexico.