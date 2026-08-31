Couple Married Three Weeks After Meeting Share 8 Keys to Lasting Marriage

NEW YORK (WOWO) — A couple who got married just three weeks after meeting is sharing what they say are the keys to building a lasting marriage after more than three decades together.

Shyrone and Rebecca Richardson, pastoral marriage counselors and founders of Truth Church in Jersey City, New Jersey, have been married for more than 33 years. They recently released a book titled “Winning Together: 8 Keys to Building a Thriving Marriage.”

The book draws on the couple’s marriage and more than 20 years of teaching and counseling couples. It focuses on areas including communication, conflict resolution and keeping faith at the center of a marriage.

The Richardsons also include practical “Game Plans” throughout the book, offering action steps couples can use to address common challenges and strengthen their relationships.

Shyrone Richardson says the couple has experienced numerous tests and challenges throughout their marriage but believes their story can provide hope to others.

Rebecca Richardson says marriage is not about appearing perfect, but about choosing each other repeatedly and continuing to grow together.

“Winning Together: 8 Keys to Building a Thriving Marriage” was released June 22 through High Point Executive Publishing.