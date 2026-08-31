August 31, 2026
Local News

18-Year-Old Hospitalized After Pickup Truck Flips Multiple Times Near Butler

by WOWO News0
A police light bar flashing red and blue against a dark night background

BUTLER, Ind. (WOWO) — As WANE-15 reports, An 18-year-old man was hospitalized after the pickup truck he was driving overturned multiple times while trying to avoid a deer early Saturday morning.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 7700 block of State Road 8, a rural area near Butler.

Police determined the driver swerved to avoid a deer and then overcorrected, causing the pickup to leave the roadway.

The sheriff’s office said the truck overturned an unknown number of times before breaking into multiple pieces and coming to rest in a field north of the road.

Investigators believe alcohol and speed were factors in the crash.

The driver was taken to a hospital with lacerations to his back and arm.

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