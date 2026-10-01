Sen. Jim Banks Joins Supreme Court Brief Defending Religious Homeschool Curriculum

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) — U.S. Senator Jim Banks of Indiana is joining a group of Senate Republicans in asking the Supreme Court to protect what they describe as parents’ right to use religious curriculum in homeschooling.

Banks and 12 Senate colleagues filed an amicus brief urging the Supreme Court to reverse a lower-court ruling involving California’s homeschool independent study programs.

The lawmakers argue that California violated the First Amendment by allowing families to select qualifying educational materials while excluding curriculum with a religious component.

At issue are California families participating in independent study programs who, according to the brief, were prevented from using faith-based curriculum while other qualifying educational options remained available.

Banks says parents should have the authority to determine the educational and religious instruction their children receive.

“Parents have a God-given right to direct their children’s education,” Banks said. “California’s attack on religious homeschool families is blatantly unconstitutional, and the Supreme Court should put an end to it.”

The senators are asking the Supreme Court to overturn the lower-court decision and recognize the constitutional protections they say apply when government-supported educational programs distinguish between secular and religious curriculum.

The dispute centers on the First Amendment and the treatment of religious educational materials in California’s independent study system. The case raises questions about the extent to which government education programs can restrict families from selecting religious materials when families are otherwise permitted to choose from a range of qualifying curricula.

Banks, a Republican from Indiana, has made parental involvement in education a recurring issue during his time in the Senate. His participation in the filing places him among the lawmakers urging the Supreme Court to address the intersection of homeschooling, parental educational authority and religious liberty.

The case comes as debates over parental rights, school choice and religious freedom continue to reach federal courts. The Supreme Court’s eventual decision could have implications for families participating in public or publicly supported educational programs where parents select instructional materials.

The senators’ filing does not itself decide the case. The Supreme Court would first determine how to proceed with the underlying dispute before issuing any eventual ruling on the constitutional questions presented.

The lawmakers’ position is that parents should not lose the ability to select religious educational materials simply because they participate in a state-administered homeschool or independent-study program.