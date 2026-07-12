U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham dies at age 71 following sudden illness

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina died on Saturday evening, July 11, after what his office described as a “brief and sudden illness.” He was 71.

In a statement, Graham’s staff said his family is requesting privacy as they mourn his death and expressed appreciation for the public’s prayers.

Statement from the Office of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). pic.twitter.com/CQ5yVvqTH1 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 12, 2026



Graham served in the U.S. Senate for more than two decades after first winning election in 2002. He was serving his fourth term and had recently secured the Republican nomination as he sought reelection to a fifth term.

During his Senate career, Graham chaired the Senate Budget Committee and served on several influential committees, including Appropriations, Judiciary, and Environment and Public Works. Before joining the Senate, he represented South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House after his election in 1994.

President Donald Trump paid tribute to Graham on social media, describing him as a “true American patriot” and praising his years of public service. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster also honored Graham, calling him a devoted advocate for both the state and the nation.

In addition to his political career, Graham spent 33 years serving in the U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve. A military attorney, he served during the Cold War, was activated during the Gulf War, and later completed Reserve deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan before retiring as a colonel in 2015.

Graham had been scheduled to appear on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday morning.