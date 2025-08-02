Another Man Arrested In Alleged Dogfighting Ring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Fort Wayne Police Department’s Vice and Narcotics Division arrested another man in connection to an alleged dogfighting ring.

22 dogs and puppies were rescued from the suspected operation and Trevel Bell was arrested on Tuesday. Bell faces 10 counts of purchase or possession of an animal for fighting and another count of possession of animal fighting paraphernalia.

Now, the Vice and Narcotics Division arrested another man, Newton Arnold, and charged him with 14 counts of purchasing or possessing an animal for fighting and one count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

The incident is still under investigation and the dogs are currently being cared for by Humane World for Animals.