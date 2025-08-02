Local PBS Station Responds To CPB Shutdown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has announced that it will shut down, sparking responses from local stations.

CPB announced the shut down less than two weeks after President Donald Trump signed a bill that cuts $1.1 billion from the corporation.

Fort Wayne’s PBS station says CPB is crucial to parts of funding, such as a planned upgrade to the emergency warning system, which is on hold now.

21 Alive News says the news of CPB’s shutdown was expected given the Trump administration’s recent calls to defund PBS and NPR.

Ed Leon, President of PBS Fort Wayne, says they are confident that the community supports PBS and that donors see the value in the programming. They say they are actively fundraising.