Apparent Murder-Suicide Under Investigation In LaGrange County

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Authorities in LaGrange County are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide that occurred over the weekend in Topeka.

According to the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3000 block of South State Road 5 on Saturday, October 25. When officers arrived, they were unable to make contact with anyone inside the residence.

A short time later, a family member arrived at the scene and entered the home, where they discovered two people dead inside.

Detectives returned to the home and, following an initial investigation, determined that the incident was an apparent murder-suicide.

Authorities say evidence indicates that 70-year-old Rafael Flores shot and killed his wife, 70-year-old Deonicia Marroquin, before taking his own life.

Family members of both victims have been notified.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation remains ongoing.