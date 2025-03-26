Arson, Shooting, Stolen Car

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Gurpreet Singh, the suspect in last month’s Sikh temple shooting, was arrested in Ohio and charged with arson after allegedly attempting to burn down his Indianapolis home for insurance money.

Singh, 22, faces two felony arson charges in Marion County, following an investigation into a fire at his home on April 2, 2024. Police also charged him with felony battery and pointing a firearm after a shooting at the Sikh Satsang of Indianapolis on February 16, 2024.

In the shooting, Singh allegedly shot a man in the hip after a confrontation at the temple. The victim, who had worked on Singh’s house years prior, reported the shooting occurred after a dispute over unpaid wages. Singh then fled the scene, with police finding shell casings and other evidence linking him to the crime.

The fire at Singh’s home caused over $310,000 in damage, and investigators concluded it was set intentionally, possibly to claim over $400,000 in insurance money. Singh had reportedly removed smoke detectors before the fire.

Singh, who was arrested in Dayton, Ohio, on February 24 for driving a stolen car, remains in custody without bond.