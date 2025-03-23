Two Arrested in Fort Wayne Stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people have been arrested after a stabbing around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Fort Wayne Police say they were called to Hobson Rd. for the incident where a man was found yelling for help.

Officers forced themselves into the home and found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Medics arrived and transported the man to the hospital in serious condition.

Pam Williams and Dante Williams have been arrested in connection to the shooting and have been charged with Aggravated Battery, Attempted Murder and Criminal Confinement.

The victim is now in stable condition.