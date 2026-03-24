Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.
Public File Liaison:
publicfilesfwa@federatedmedia.com
260-447-5511
1 comment
WOW! That’s just wrong….. What’s wrong with that Dem Senator? Objects, but doesn’t have the backbone to stay and face the question(s) afterwards? Typical BS