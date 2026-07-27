ICAN Hosting ‘Salute to Service’ 5K in Fort Wayne This Saturday to Support Hoosier Veterans

FORT WAYNE (WOWO)— The Indiana Canine Assistant Network (ICAN) is calling on the Fort Wayne community to lace up their running shoes this weekend for a cause honoring local heroes.

The state’s only accredited service dog organization will host its annual Salute to Service 5K and Family Walk this Saturday, August 1, at Kreager Park. Proceeds from the event will go directly toward breeding, raising, and training service dogs for Indiana veterans facing PTSD, mobility challenges, and other service-related trauma.

Event Schedule & Details

Location: Kreager Park – Fort Wayne, IN

Kreager Park – Fort Wayne, IN Registration Opens: 7:00 a.m.

7:00 a.m. Official Race Start: 8:00 a.m.

8:00 a.m. Extras: All registered participants will receive a commemorative event T-shirt.

Before the official start, attendees can meet several ICAN service dogs in training. Among them will be ICAN Bob, sponsored by presenting sponsor Stoops for Troops, and ICAN Henry, named in honor of the late Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry.

Supporting Those Who Served

Training a single service dog costs over $30,000, but ICAN waives all placement fees for qualifying veterans to ensure these life-changing animals remain accessible to those in need.

“We hope the community will join us this Saturday to celebrate service, honor our veterans, and support the life-changing work of ICAN,” said ICAN President Jillian Ashton. “Every participant helps us move one step closer to providing another veteran with the independence and support that a highly trained service dog can provide.”

Founded in 2002, ICAN utilizes a unique model that pairs dogs with incarcerated individuals who assist in their early training—a process that fosters rehabilitated skills and hope for both the trainers and ultimate handlers. ICAN recently expanded its footprint in Fort Wayne to meet growing demand across northeast Indiana.

How to Join

Registration is open to runners, walkers, families, and supporters of all ages and abilities.

To sign up or learn more about the event, visit the official RunSignUp Registration Page or head over to icandog.org.