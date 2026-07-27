Federal Health Officials Monitor Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Eggs

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — Federal health agencies are warning consumers to check their refrigerators as an ongoing investigation tracks a multi-state Salmonella outbreak tied to commercially distributed shell eggs.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. recalled 1,589,577 dozen shell eggs due to possible Salmonella contamination. Nearly 100 cases have been reported across several Midwestern states, including Indiana. Symptoms of infection include fever, abdominal cramps, and severe nausea, typically developing within 12 to 72 hours of exposure.
Health officials advise consumers and food service operators to verify batch numbers against active recall notices and ensure all poultry products and eggs are cooked to proper internal temperatures.
Picture of Recalled Eggs from CDC
Recalled Information: Brown cage free shell eggs and white shell eggs
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- Sold in bulk and retail sizes of 6, 12, 18, 24, 30, 36, and 60 eggs
- Sell by or best by dates between July 20, 2026, and August 17, 2026
- Produced in Texas and distributed between June 6, 2026, and July 3, 2026
- Shipped to foodservice and retail customers in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana
- Recalled eggs were available to consumers at Kroger stores in Texas and Louisiana; Brookshire Grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana, and other smaller retail and foodservice outlets in these states plus Mississippi and New Mexico
- Sold under multiple brand names such as Kroger, Simple Truth, Brookshire’s, Cal-Maine, and Country Morning
- Only codes P-1950 or 0840962 with a Julian Date between 157 and 184 printed on the side of the carton are included in the recall