Federal Health Officials Monitor Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Eggs

WASHINGTON (WOWO) — Federal health agencies are warning consumers to check their refrigerators as an ongoing investigation tracks a multi-state Salmonella outbreak tied to commercially distributed shell eggs.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. recalled 1,589,577 dozen shell eggs due to possible Salmonella contamination. Nearly 100 cases have been reported across several Midwestern states, including Indiana. Symptoms of infection include fever, abdominal cramps, and severe nausea, typically developing within 12 to 72 hours of exposure.

Health officials advise consumers and food service operators to verify batch numbers against active recall notices and ensure all poultry products and eggs are cooked to proper internal temperatures.

Picture of Recalled Eggs from CDC

Recalled Information: Brown cage free shell eggs and white shell eggs