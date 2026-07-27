July 27, 2026
Sports

Corey Heim Takes Brickyard 400 Victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

by WOWO News0

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Part-time Cup Series driver Corey Heim scored a major career milestone at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, securing a thrilling victory in the legendary Brickyard 400.

Heim executed a bold outside pass on a late restart with under ten laps remaining, fending off heavy pressure from veteran contenders to take the checkered flag. The win marks Heim’s second victory of the season and his first career win on the historic 2.5-mile oval at Speedway.

Following the race, Heim took part in the traditional kiss of the bricks along the start-finish line, celebrating one of the biggest achievements of his racing career before a crowd of thousands.

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