Fort Wayne City Council Advances Discussion on License Plate Reader Cameras

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO)— Fort Wayne City Council members have voted to advance discussions on a proposed contract renewal for automated license plate reader (ALPR) technology used by local police.

The technology, provided through Flock Safety, allows law enforcement to scan license plates automatically to identify stolen vehicles, missing persons and vehicles linked to active criminal warrants. Proponents on the council highlight the system’s success in helping solve local crimes quickly and locating endangered individuals.

Opponents and public commentators raised questions regarding data privacy, retention policies, and public oversight. The measure moves to a final vote expected during next week’s full council session.