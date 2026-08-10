Bicyclist Fatalities Rise in Michigan Despite Overall Drop in Traffic Deaths, State Data Shows

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan roads became safer overall in 2025, with total traffic deaths declining, but state officials say one group of road users faced a growing danger: bicyclists.

New crash data from the Michigan State Police shows bicycle fatalities increased 21% last year, with 35 bicyclists killed in crashes across the state according to WILX News10 Lansing.

The increase came as overall traffic deaths moved in the opposite direction. Michigan recorded 1,065 traffic fatalities in 2025, down from 1,099 the year before — a decline of about 3%.

At the same time, the total number of crashes slightly increased, rising from 288,880 in 2024 to 290,221 in 2025.

Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzales said many bicycle-related crashes are occurring on rural roads, where higher speeds and limited roadway markings can create dangerous conditions for cyclists.

“The motorists are driving a lot faster; there’s no traffic signage a lot out there,” Gonzales said. “There’s no white lines; a lot of it’s not paved, it could be dirt roads. And they’re just driving crazy down that roadway; all of a sudden, a bicyclist or a pedestrian pops up and that’s where you’re having a crash happen.”

State officials are working toward a goal of reducing traffic fatalities by 30% by 2030 through increased public awareness, community engagement and enforcement efforts.

Gonzales said improvements in some areas, including reductions in distracted driving, impaired driving and teenage driver fatalities, may be connected to education campaigns and enforcement efforts focused on seatbelt use and Michigan’s hands-free driving law.

However, he said dangerous behaviors continue contributing to crashes, including drivers who are distracted, impaired or not wearing seatbelts.

Cyclists and safety advocates say visibility remains one of the biggest concerns.

Tim Potter with the Tri-County Bicycle Association said he has spent much of his life riding bicycles and worries that modern vehicle features, including heavily tinted windows, can make it harder for cyclists and pedestrians to understand what drivers are doing.

“I can’t see if they’re looking in my direction, or if they’re looking at their phone or are they looking the opposite direction,” Potter said. “That is another thing that really concerns me.”

Potter is calling for greater investment in bicycle safety infrastructure, including physical barriers designed to separate bike lanes from vehicle traffic.

“It is costly, but lives are costly as well; lawsuits are costly,” Potter said. “And lives — we need to protect them in any way possible.”

Safety officials say bicyclists can lower their risk by wearing bright or reflective clothing, using lights, following traffic laws and wearing helmets.

Michigan State Police say drivers can also help prevent deadly crashes by slowing down, staying alert and sharing the road with people outside of vehicles.

The state’s latest traffic safety numbers show that while progress has been made in reducing some categories of crashes, vulnerable road users such as bicyclists and pedestrians remain a major focus as Michigan works toward reducing roadway deaths.