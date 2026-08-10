Northwest Ohio Remains Abnormally Dry as Central Michigan Faces Moderate Drought

TOLEDO, Ohio (WOWO) — Recent rainfall has helped some communities across the region, but parts of northwest Ohio remain unusually dry, while portions of central Michigan continue dealing with moderate drought conditions, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

The weekly drought assessment released Thursday shows much of northwest Ohio classified as “abnormally dry,” the first category on the drought scale and an early warning sign that rainfall levels have fallen below normal.

While abnormally dry conditions are not considered an official drought, officials say continued dry weather can begin affecting lawns, gardens, crops and smaller streams.

The Drought Monitor also shows areas of central Michigan remaining in moderate drought, a more significant designation indicating longer-term moisture shortages are beginning to impact vegetation, agriculture and water supplies.

Recent rainfall across the region has provided some relief, but experts say isolated summer storms do not always eliminate drought conditions immediately.

The U.S. Drought Monitor is updated every Thursday using weather and environmental data collected through Tuesday morning. That means rainfall occurring after the Tuesday cutoff will not appear until the following week’s map.

Meteorologists and drought experts consider several factors when determining drought levels, including precipitation totals, soil moisture, streamflow, groundwater conditions and reports from local communities.

Because of that process, an area can receive heavy rain and still remain classified as dry if long-term moisture deficits continue.

Forecasts call for additional chances of showers and thunderstorms in the coming days, which could help improve conditions. However, summer storms can produce uneven rainfall totals, with some areas receiving significant rain while nearby locations receive much less.

Weather officials say it may take multiple rounds of widespread, soaking rainfall over several weeks or months before drought conditions fully improve.

With August typically bringing periods of heat along with scattered thunderstorms, conditions across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan could change quickly depending on where the heaviest rainfall occurs.

Forecasters continue monitoring rainfall trends and drought conditions as the region moves through the remainder of the summer.