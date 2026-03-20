Body Found in Van Wert County; Investigation Underway

VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO)— Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in a wooded area in Washington Township.

The Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called around 7:31 p.m. Thursday to a report of a deceased individual. When deputies arrived, they were assisted by members of the Delphos Police Department and the Delphos Fire Department.

Investigators later identified the man as 48-year-old Adam J. Purdy of Van Wert, Ohio after collecting information and evidence at the scene.

Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach says the circumstances surrounding Purdy’s death remain under investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about Purdy’s recent activities to contact the sheriff’s office. Tips can be submitted by calling 419-238-3866, through the sheriff’s office mobile app, or through the agency’s website, according to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office.

People can also provide anonymous information through Van Wert County Crime Stoppers by calling or texting 419-238-STOP.