Indiana approves nearly $27 million for school safety projects

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) — Indiana schools will receive nearly $27 million in state funding for school safety initiatives following unanimous approval from the Indiana Secured School Safety Board.

The board approved $26.9 million for 499 projects across the state. Nearly $20 million of that funding will support 332 projects involving school resource officers and law enforcement officers.

Another $5.2 million will fund 118 projects involving equipment, technology and hardware.

Other funding will support student and parent support services, firearms training for school staff, construction projects and bullying prevention.

The funding comes through Indiana’s Secured School Safety Grant Program, which provides matching grants to schools for eligible safety projects. Schools are required to match a portion of the state funding, with the amount depending on factors including district size and the type and cost of the project.

This year’s funding requests exceeded the amount available through the program. Schools received about 86% of the funding requested for their highest-priority items.

More than $3.9 million awarded in the WOWO listening area

Schools across the 15 Indiana counties that make up the WOWO listening area will receive nearly $4 million combined through the latest round of school safety grants.

A review of the state’s award list shows 72 school organizations across Allen, Adams, Blackford, DeKalb, Elkhart, Grant, Huntington, Jay, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties will receive a combined $3.97 million.

Allen County received the largest share locally, with 19 recipients receiving about $915,000.

Elkhart County had the second-largest total, with 11 recipients receiving about $653,000.

Other local counties receiving funding include:

The local recipients include public school districts as well as private and religious schools.

Since the program began in 2013, nearly $242 million in st

ate funding has been awarded through the matching grant program, supporting more than 5,000 Indiana schools.

Governor Mike Braun said the latest funding will help schools provide the people, training and equipment needed to keep students safe.

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security administers the Secured School Safety Grant Program.

A complete list of recipient schools and award amounts is available through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.