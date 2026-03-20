BP Continues Putting Stress on the Pump

GARY, Ind. (WOWO) – A labor dispute has led to a lockout affecting hundreds of refinery workers in northwest Indiana.

More than 800 union employees at the BP Whiting Refinery were locked out overnight after contract negotiations with BP ended without an agreement. The refinery, located along Lake Michigan, is one of the largest oil processing facilities in the Midwest.

Workers began picketing early Thursday outside the facility after the lockout took effect. Union representatives say the dispute centers on proposals they claim would reduce jobs, lower pay, and change certain bargaining rights.

Company officials say negotiations had been underway for months but stalled after both sides failed to reach common ground. BP says the lockout could end if the union accepts its latest contract offer.

Roughly 900 families are believed to be affected by the work stoppage, according to reporting from The Associated Press.

Despite the labor dispute, BP says operations at the Whiting refinery will continue and the company does not expect the situation to affect gasoline supplies or fuel prices.

The union says it attempted to present a proposal earlier in the week in hopes of reaching an agreement, but that offer was rejected. Negotiations are expected to continue as both sides try to resolve the contract dispute.