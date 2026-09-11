Braun highlights Indiana-Japan economic ties at Indianapolis conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — Gov. Mike Braun is touting Indiana as a destination for Japanese investment and innovation following a three-day economic conference in Indianapolis.

The 56th annual Midwest U.S.-Japan Association and Japan-Midwest U.S. Associations conference brought about 500 representatives from the Midwest and Japan to Indiana this week.

The conference focused on opportunities for investment, job creation, innovation and workforce development across several industries.

Indiana’s relationship with Japan has grown significantly since Subaru of Indiana Automotive broke ground in Lafayette in 1987. The state is now home to nearly 290 Japanese business facilities that employ nearly 62,000 Hoosiers.

Braun said Indiana’s location, business climate and investments in workforce development make the state an attractive place for companies looking to create jobs.

Nearly 40 Japanese companies participated in the conference, including Toyota, Subaru, Hitachi, Mitsubishi and Toshiba.

Discussions focused on advanced manufacturing, life sciences, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, infrastructure and workforce development. Attendees also toured Indiana institutions and businesses, including the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Purdue University.

The conference is held annually and alternates between Japan and U.S. Midwest states. Indiana previously hosted the event in 2006 and 1989.