Ohio governor candidates call for temporary gas tax holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — Both major-party candidates for Ohio governor are calling for a temporary suspension of the state’s motor fuel tax as gas prices remain elevated.

Democrat Amy Acton called for an emergency gas tax holiday Monday, saying the temporary measure would provide relief for Ohio drivers.

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy announced plans shortly afterward for a 90-day suspension of the state’s motor fuel taxes. He is working with Republican legislative leaders on legislation that could be considered by lawmakers next week.

Ohio currently charges a 38.5-cent-per-gallon tax on gasoline and a 47-cent-per-gallon tax on diesel and other motor fuels.

Under Ramaswamy’s proposal, those taxes would be suspended for 90 days. The plan calls for replacing the revenue through a combination of Ohio Department of Transportation funds, the state’s General Revenue Fund and, if necessary, the state’s rainy day fund.

Acton has also said any temporary tax suspension should not reduce funding for Ohio’s roads and other infrastructure.

Ohio lawmakers are expected to return to the Statehouse next week to consider a gas tax suspension. The proposal could result in more than $600 million in lost state revenue, according to legislative leaders.

The two campaigns have differed over how the lost revenue should be replaced, but both candidates are calling for temporary gas tax relief.

Gov. Mike DeWine has said he will review the proposal. DeWine has previously raised concerns about reducing the gas tax because the revenue helps fund roads, bridges and other transportation projects.