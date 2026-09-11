Speedway opens new store in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) — Speedway has officially opened its newest location in New Haven near U.S. 30.

The new store at 2752 South Doyle Road held its ribbon-cutting Friday after a soft launch in August.

The 24-hour location includes an expanded fueling station with premium fuel options, diesel and kerosene.

Inside, customers can find grab-and-go food, hot and cold beverages and other convenience items.

New Haven Mayor Steve McMichael welcomed the new business, saying the investment will improve one of the city’s major transportation corridors and provide another option for residents and travelers.

Speedway operates nearly 300 stores across Indiana and more than 3,000 locations nationwide.