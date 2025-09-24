September 23, 2025
Indiana NewsLocal News

Braun Warns Teachers

by David Scheie0
Indiana US Senator Mike Braun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Governor Mike Braun is warning that teachers who publicly celebrate political violence online could face serious consequences – including losing their teaching licenses.

The statement comes in the wake of the assassination of a conservative activist.

Braun says educators should be held to a higher standard, but free speech advocates are raising red flags, arguing that the threat could violate First Amendment protections.

Legal experts say the move could face constitutional challenges if enforced.

Related posts

Indiana Leaders React To Latest ISIS Threat On Hoosier

WOWO News

Homicide victim families meet to share grief, mission

Darrin Wright

EACS students to receive hundreds of donated shoes

Brian Ford

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.