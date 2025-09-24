Braun Warns Teachers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Indiana Governor Mike Braun is warning that teachers who publicly celebrate political violence online could face serious consequences – including losing their teaching licenses.

The statement comes in the wake of the assassination of a conservative activist.

Braun says educators should be held to a higher standard, but free speech advocates are raising red flags, arguing that the threat could violate First Amendment protections.

Legal experts say the move could face constitutional challenges if enforced.