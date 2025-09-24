Michigan Budget Showdown

MICHIGAN, (WOWO) — With Michigan’s October 1st budget deadline looming, House Speaker Matt Hall says he’s optimistic the state can avoid a government shutdown.

Hall credits a recent speech by Governor Gretchen Whitmer for rallying support-though he didn’t shy away from criticizing her record on road funding.

Bridge Michigan reports that the Democrat-controlled Senate and GOP-led House are still clashing over spending levels, school funding, and a proposed marijuana tax.

Hall says compromise is possible, but lawmakers need to move fast-because without a deal, the state could grind to a halt in just days.