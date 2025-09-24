Vice President JD Vance And The Motor City

DETROIT, MI. (WOWO) — JD Vance toured a metal stamping plant in Howell last week as part of a tour promoting Trump’s “Big, beautiful tax and spending cut law.”

While there, the VP spoke about “serious crime problems” in Detroit, and in his comments said “Gretchen, we are happy to send the National Guard to Detroit…all you have to do is ask.”

Whitmer’s office has not commented.

Bridge Michigan reports that statistics are showing a decline in Detroit’s violent crime rate, with the lowest number of murders last year in nearly 6 decades.

Shootings and car-jackings are also at their lowest points since 1965.

A city spokesperson credits the city’s law enforcement strategy for the improvements.