FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Bru Burger Bar will open at The Landing on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The restaurant, which was first announced for Fort Wayne in May, is excited to join the community.

Reader’s Digest recognized Bru Burger Bar as having the best burger in Indiana, and Food Network listed it among the top 100 burgers in the nation in 2022.

Bru Burger Bar is managed by Cunningham Restaurant Group, which also runs Marquee at The Landing.