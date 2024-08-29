August 29, 2024
Tire business billows smoke after massive fire

by Derek Decker
Photo courtesy of 21Alive

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Smoke could be seen for miles Wednesday afternoon after a huge fire destroyed a business on Fort Wayne’s east side.

Just after 3:30, Fort Wayne Firefighters were called to Wayne Trace near New Haven Ave. for a reported structure fire. Crews arrived to find a large commercial structure “fully involved”.

Heavy fire was found throughout the main building with extension to adjacent connected buildings. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

It took firefighters nearly three hours to get the blaze under control.

Power was also out in the area for six hours.

The fire remains under investigation.

