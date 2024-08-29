ACLU sues Indiana University over expressive activity policy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The ACLU of Indiana today filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court on behalf of 10 plaintiffs challenging Indiana University’s new “Expressive Activity Policy.”

The lawsuit alleges that the policy, which prohibits “expressive activity” between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. and threatens harsh punishments, including suspension or expulsion for students, and suspension or termination of staff, is overly broad and violates the First Amendment.

Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana legal director, issued the following statement:

“IU has approved a new policy that prohibits all expressive activity if it takes place between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., even if the activity is not at all disruptive, such as standing silently, holding a sign, wearing a t-shirt with a communicative message, or discussing current events with friends. The protections of the First Amendment do not end at 11:00 p.m., only to begin again at 6:00 a.m.”

The complaint can be found here.