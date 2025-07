FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — South Calhoun Street is experiencing a wave of new business openings, signaling growing momentum even before the city finalizes redevelopment plans.

DNA Awakening, a spiritual and energy healing shop, opened two weeks ago near the 1900 block of South Calhoun.

It joins other recent newcomers like Dream World Tattoos, Welcome Back Records, and the Art & Awakening Center.

These openings mark a gradual transformation on Fort Wayne’s southeast side.