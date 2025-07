OHIO, (WOWO) — The State of Ohio may be joining Indiana and others as Governor Mike DeWine has assembled a working group to draft potential legislation banning the purchase of sugary drinks and snacks using SNAP Benefits.

The ban would require approval from the USDA, according to Ohio officials who also said some drinks would be exempt as opposed to a total ban.

WTOL reports that the State of Ohio has until October 28 to apply for the waiver from the USDA.