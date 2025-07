VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — The person who has the virus is in Vanderburgh County.

Since West Nile is transmitted primarily through mosquitoes, the State Health Commissioner said with more rain and high temperatures affecting Indiana this week, no matter where you are in the state, you need to remove any potential breeding sites for mosquitoes around your home.

Even a pool of water as small as what’s in a bottle cap can breed the insects.