OHIO, (WOWO) — U.S. pedestrian Deaths have fallen for the second straight year, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Last year, drivers struck and killed 7,148 people – enough to fill 31 Boeing 737s.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting that 128 pedestrians were killed in the Buckeye State, which was a 15 percent decrease over 2023.

Additionally, Ohio’s Pedestrian Fatality Rate was 1.08, well below the national average of 2.10