Campbell Soup Violates Federal Clean Water Act

NAPOLEAN, Ohio. (WOWO) — Campbell Soup has formally admitted to more than 5,400 violations of the federal Clean Water Act at its Napoleon, Ohio plant, according to court filings.

Between April 2018 and December 2024, the company’s wastewater discharges-containing phosphorus, ammonia, E. coli bacteria, oil and grease, and other pollutants-exceeded legal limits into the Maumee River, which flows into Lake Erie.

Environmental groups and the EPA say the pollution contributes to harmful algae blooms that threaten drinking water and wildlife.

WTOL Toledo 11 reports that Campbell has pledged to improve operations and is now moving toward trial to settle what steps must be taken to curb its pollution-and what penalties it must pay.