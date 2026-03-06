Canada Trying ‘All Options’ To Help Its Citizens Leave The Mideast

(AP) — Canada’s foreign minister, Anita Anand, says its efforts include:

a chartered flight is set to take 180 Canadians from Dubai to Istanbul on Saturday

blocks of 50 seats each booked on Air Arabia flights from Dubai to Istanbul

51 seats for Canadians on an Emirates flight leaving Dubai for Toronto on Saturday

200 seats on four separate flights from Beirut to Istanbul in the coming days.

roughly 325 seats on commercial flights secured for Canadians by diplomatic staff in Beirut

Anand said Canadians are also making their own arrangements. “I want to reiterate that any ground transportation carries risk,” Anand said.

Anand also said that the United States and Israel do not have a “blank cheque” in their bombing campaign in Iran, and remain bound by international law.

Prime Minister Mark Carney initially expressed support for Washington’s decision, but later said the airstrikes likely violate international law and said his support comes with “regret.”