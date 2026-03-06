Evidence Still Missing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The investigation into the January shooting of Tippecanoe County Judge Steven Meyer now involves six people, and the cases are moving slowly as lawyers wait for a massive amount of evidence.

Thomas Moss, Nevaeh Bell, Blake Smith, and Raylen Ferguson appeared separately by video for hearings. Investigators say the group planned the shooting to stop a domestic battery case connected to Moss.

Bell, Smith, and Ferguson won’t go to trial until this summer because their attorneys haven’t received all the evidence. Prosecutors are turning over three terabytes of digital files and hundreds of pages of documents, which is slowing the process.

The case has grown beyond the attack on the judge. Prosecutors say the group also planned to target a witness in the battery case. Investigators believe Ferguson went to her home shortly after the shooting, but she wasn’t hurt and called police.

Moss, Smith, and Ferguson were arrested in a multistate operation. Bell was arrested weeks later. Two others, Zenada Greer and Amanda Milsap, face charges connected to the case but not the alleged murder plot. Greer is accused of driving Ferguson to Lafayette, and Milsap allegedly tried to bribe the witness.

Judge Meyer continues to recover as the cases move forward.