Search Underway For Man Missing In Floodwaters After Airboat Capsizes In Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A search is underway for a man who went missing Friday morning after an airboat capsized in floodwaters in Jackson County.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, the incident was reported around 7:20 a.m. east of Cortland near CR 400 E and State Road 258.

Officials say two individuals were attempting to assist people stranded in a submerged vehicle when their airboat experienced mechanical issues. The boat was then forced under a nearby bridge by swift-moving floodwaters.

The operator of the airboat was able to self-rescue and reach safety. However, the passenger was last seen in the water downstream after the boat capsized and remains missing.

Authorities said neither individual was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

Search operations continued throughout the day, but strong currents and debris in the floodwaters have made rescue efforts difficult.

Multiple agencies are assisting with the search, including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Emergency Medical Services, and the Hamilton Township Volunteer Fire Department.