Central Noble Schools Treating Three Buildings After Four Bedbugs Found

LIGONIER, Ind. (WOWO) — Central Noble Community Schools is treating multiple buildings after four bedbugs were discovered across the district’s three school buildings.

The first bedbug was found at Central Noble Junior-Senior High School late last week, prompting officials to treat affected rooms and address the problem at other buildings. School officials are planning more extensive treatments during fall break, which begins October 26.

Four bedbugs have been found districtwide. Officials have treated the affected rooms and are preparing for deeper treatments while students are away for the break.

The district has not reported a larger infestation, but the discoveries have prompted treatment efforts across its buildings to address the problem and prevent further spread.