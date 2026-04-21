Grand Jury Indicts Teen in Fatal Lima Shooting Case

LIMA, OH (WOWO) An 18-year-old Lima man has been indicted on multiple charges in connection with the July shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

Officials say an Allen County Grand Jury indicted Chevion Snyder on charges including aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence in the death of Damian Johnson. Investigators say Johnson was taken to Mercy Health – St. Rita’s Medical Center on July 27 with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

According to Lima police detectives, surveillance video helped determine the shooting occurred in the 2000 block of North Metcalf Street, forming a key part of the investigation that led to the indictment.

The case has now been transferred from Allen County Juvenile Court to Allen County Common Pleas Court, where Snyder is expected to be arraigned in the coming week, according to WLIO.