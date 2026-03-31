WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Commissioner Ron Turpin talks Unified Fire District and Previews New Show

FORT WAYNE, IND. (WOWO) Allen County is continuing its multi-year effort to consolidate fire and emergency medical services under a single countywide district, with officials maintaining a target implementation date of early 2027.

During an appearance on Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee, Allen County Commissioner Ron Turpin addressed new developments involving the Northeast Allen County Fire Territory, which recently voted to temporarily join another fire territory. The move has prompted questions from residents, but Turpin said there will be no immediate impact.

“That’s absolutely correct,” Turpin said when asked whether services will remain unchanged through 2026. “For residents outside the city of Fort Wayne, you’ll see no change. Your taxes don’t change. Your service won’t change.”

Turpin said the temporary arrangement is part of a broader, state-guided process required to move toward consolidation. The long-term goal, he said, is to improve response times across Allen County, which covers roughly 660 square miles, including about 550 square miles outside Fort Wayne.

“How do we ensure that we have as quick a response time as possible when people need it?” Turpin said. “I know in talking to the fire chiefs, their goal is eight minutes… eight minutes or less would be the response time.”

The consolidation plan has been under discussion for several years and includes multiple phases. Recent public listening sessions were held to gather input, followed by efforts to increase coordination among existing fire districts through interlocal agreements. A final step would involve formal action by county commissioners to establish a unified district, which would dissolve the current structure.

“That’s not an action being looked at until January of ‘27,” Turpin said.

Turpin also said cooperation among fire departments has been ongoing and continues to expand.

“There’s already been a high degree of collaboration among the chiefs out there,” he said. “This will just keep increasing as they start working more together.”

When asked whether all districts support the plan, Turpin said discussions have been positive overall, though some areas remain in earlier stages of consideration.

“From what I’ve been told, the dialogue has been good,” he said. “This has been really a couple years of discussions… it’s not happened quickly or overnight.”

Turpin identified Monroeville and Hoagland—areas with volunteer fire services—as communities still working through what participation would look like.

In addition to the fire district update, Turpin announced he will launch a new weekly radio program focused on local issues. The show, titled “Commissioner’s Corner,” will debut Saturday at noon on WOWO.

“One of the things we discovered is that… in seven minutes, there’s not a lot that we can get into on a topic,” Turpin said, referring to his regular appearances on the morning program. “What if we had an hour-long format where we could really drill into issues?”

Turpin said the program will feature different topics each week, ranging from economic development to major local projects, with the goal of providing more detailed information to residents.

“My hope is that it’s always a learning experience,” he said. “Most of the things that impact us day in and day out… it’s here.”

He added that audience feedback will help shape future discussions.

“What kind of topics do you want to hear about?” Turpin said. “Who are the different newsmakers or topics that we could have on to really drill into?”

The weekly show is expected to run for one hour and will focus on issues affecting Allen County and northeast Indiana.