KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A 1-year-old is dead after a man accidentally backed over the child with a forklift.

34-year-old Kevin Borkholder was operating the machine in reverse near Nappanee just after 1 p.m. Wednesday. The child’s identity still has not been released.

An initial investigation by Kosciusko County Police concluded Borkholder didn’t know the child was behind him.

The incident remains under investigation.