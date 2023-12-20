City Leaders Approve DORA Proposal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Big changes are coming to downtown when it comes to open container rules with adult beverages. On Tuesday Night, leaders within the City of Fort Wayne unanimously voted to introduce designated outdoor refreshment areas, also known as “DORA” to Fort Wayne and even outlined the first one for downtown.

According to our partners in news at 21Alive, the district will primarily extend through the Harrison Street Corridor, from Promenade Park to Parkview Field. Currently, approximately 15 to 16 bars and restaurants are in the outlined downtown DORA.

The approval from the state is still needed and may take some time, but city officials are hoping to have DORA operating by early March.