OK2Say Program Helps Michigan Students Report Bullying, Mental Health Concerns and Safety Threats

MASON, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan’s confidential student safety tip line received nearly 11,000 reports over the past year, marking the second highest number of tips submitted since the program launched in 2014, according to Michigan State Police.

The OK2Say program allows students, parents and others to confidentially report concerns involving bullying, mental health struggles, threats of violence and other issues through phone calls, text messages, email or a mobile app.

Officials say the program is designed to identify problems early and connect students with resources before situations escalate according to News10 Lansing.

“The goal is to prevent small things from turning into big things, and getting kids the help they need before situations turn tragic,” said OK2Say Program Administrator Mary Gager Drew.

Program Specialist Peter Hoffman said the latest data shows students are continuing to use the platform to report a wide range of concerns, including mental health challenges and suicide threats.

“We continue to see a lot of tips regarding drug use and unfortunately sexual assault, sexual misconduct, and sexual exploitation,” Hoffman said.

According to program officials, reports submitted through OK2Say have resulted in several interventions aimed at protecting students and preventing harm.

Officials said:

57 students were hospitalized following life-saving interventions prompted by tips.

following life-saving interventions prompted by tips. 41 weapon-related incidents were resolved before anyone was injured.

were resolved before anyone was injured. More than 220 drug seizures were made on school grounds following reports.

Supporters of the program say the confidential reporting system gives students a way to ask for help without fear of embarrassment or retaliation.

Mason resident Gavin Prelesnik said students he knew used the platform while he was in school and believes increased participation shows more students understand the resource is available.

Students “can get the resources they need without feeling put out,” Prelesnik said.

Michigan State Police said OK2Say remains focused on helping schools respond to safety concerns, mental health needs and threats before they become emergencies. The program continues to encourage students to speak up when they see something concerning.