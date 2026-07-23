Ohio EPA Rejects Statewide Data Center Water Discharge Permit After 7,000 Public Comments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) — The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will not move forward with a proposed statewide permit system for data center water discharges after reviewing more than 7,000 public comments submitted during the agency’s review process.

The agency announced Tuesday that it will continue using its current individual permitting process instead of creating a general permit for data centers that discharge water into Ohio rivers, streams and lakes.

Ohio EPA first proposed the general permitting process in October as data center development continued expanding across the state.

In a community notice, the agency said public feedback played a key role in the decision according to WBNS 10 TV.

“After carefully reviewing the significant volume of public comments received on the draft National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) general permit for data centers, Ohio EPA has decided not to move forward with finalizing the general permit,” the agency said.

The Ohio EPA said individual permits will continue to follow the same state and federal environmental standards and protections that would have applied under the proposed general permit.

The agency said public participation is an important part of its regulatory decisions. Officials spent nearly nine months reviewing feedback before deciding against finalizing the statewide permit.

Amy Swank, a community advocate who has followed data center development near her neighborhood, said she supports the decision.

“I think the Ohio EPA made the right call to protect Ohioans,” Swank said. “I think doing them on an individual basis is what makes sense, and a blanket permit really exposed Ohio and our citizens to risks that weren’t necessary.”

Swank also praised the agency for considering public input during the process.

“I think it’s excellent that the Ohio EPA took feedback from citizens into consideration when they’re making this decision,” she said.

Ohio has seen rapid growth in data center construction, with industry tracking site Data Center Map listing nearly 240 facilities statewide, including about 125 in central Ohio.

Data centers often require large amounts of water and electricity to operate cooling systems, leading to increased attention from residents and environmental advocates concerned about the impact on local resources.

With individual permitting remaining in place, Swank said communities will need to continue monitoring proposed developments and their environmental impacts.

“Local communities will have to go out and find them and then they will need to monitor that the things that are going into their local streams and waterways are in fact safe,” she said.

The Ohio EPA said companies seeking approval for water discharge from data center operations will continue to be reviewed individually under existing permitting requirements.