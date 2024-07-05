City to host public meeting on Leesburg, Main roundabout project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The City of Fort Wayne invites the public to attend a public open-house to view plans for the Leesburg Road and Main Street Roundabout Project, including the Wounded Veterans Memorial Monument.

The project will include ADA compliant sidewalks, urban street design with curb and gutter, drainage improvements with new storm sewers, green infrastructure, street lighting and urban landscaping. Roadway construction is expected to begin in 2025 and the project is expected to be complete in the summer of 2026.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Wednesday, July 17 in VFW Post 857, 2202 W. Main Street.

During the meeting, a team from the City of Fort Wayne will unveil concept renderings of the monument and the roundabout and the tentative timeline. This is a time for questions from the public.

An ASL interpreter will be on site for Deaf and Hard of Hearing individuals.