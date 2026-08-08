Fiesta Fort Wayne Returns To Headwaters Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne is bringing back a celebration of Hispanic culture to Headwaters Park.

Fiesta Fort Wayne returns this weekend, featuring live music, traditional food, dancing and activities for the entire family.

Organizers say the event celebrates the diverse cultures and traditions of the Hispanic community while bringing people together in downtown Fort Wayne.

The festival will include performances throughout the day, along with local vendors and food.

Fiesta Fort Wayne is open to the public, giving residents and visitors a chance to enjoy Hispanic culture, entertainment and community in a family-friendly setting.

It’s happening from 10 a.m until 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 8.