Fort Wayne Weekend Ended With Two Homicide Investigations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — It was a violent Sunday in the Summit City as a pair of shooting incidents left two people dead and one person in critical condition.

Shots rang out in the 2200 Block of Hobson Road just after 1:00 and that’s where police and medics found a man who had been shot.

He was declared dead at the scene.

Then they were alerted to a second victim who had arrived at the hospital in critical condition.

Just a few hours later, someone opened fire near East Wayne and South Monroe just east of downtown and it was there that police found a man who died at the scene.

Anyone with information in either shooting is asked to contact police, crime stoppers or use the P-3 App