Conduent Data Breach Affects 25 Million Customers

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) If you received a letter from Conduent warning that your personal information may have been exposed, you should take action to protect yourself, according to WXIN/WTTV. Conduent, a company that provides document processing, payment, and back-office services for government agencies and major insurers like Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, confirmed that it experienced a cyberattack in January 2025.

The ransomware group “Safeway” is believed to be behind the attack, which exposed the personal information of roughly 25 million customers, according to Scamicide. Exposed data included names, addresses, birth dates, Social Security numbers, and medical information. While Conduent says it is unaware of any misuse, the company is offering 12 months of free identity monitoring services through a website provided in the notification letter.

Experts advise taking additional steps to protect your identity. Scamicide recommends freezing your credit with the major reporting agencies—Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian—to prevent fraudulent loans or accounts from being opened in your name. If the breach also exposed the information of children under 16, parents can place a free “protected consumer freeze” on their credit.

It is also important to regularly monitor your credit reports for any suspicious activity. Customers can now access their credit reports weekly for free from all three major reporting agencies, according to Scamicide.

Taking these steps can help reduce the risk of identity theft and provide early warning if your information is misused.